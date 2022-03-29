Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Decreases By 54.6%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the February 28th total of 547,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 63,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 45,398 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,370,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,847 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 325,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter.

