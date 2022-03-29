Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,796 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.