GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter worth about $7,753,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 459.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 834,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 685,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,531,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 275,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 253,017 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLV stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

