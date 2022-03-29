Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Declines By 50.5%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the February 28th total of 262,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astrotech in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astrotech by 29.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 85,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Astrotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.
About Astrotech (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
