The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.