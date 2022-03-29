Greatland Gold’s (GGP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.54% from the company’s previous close.

GGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of LON GGP opened at GBX 13.22 ($0.17) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21. The firm has a market cap of £534.95 million and a PE ratio of -66.03. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 25 ($0.33).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

