BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BBQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get BBQ alerts:

In other news, COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $41,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 1,941 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $29,522.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,579 shares of company stock worth $194,122. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in BBQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BBQ by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BBQ during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BBQ by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BBQ by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

BBQ stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. BBQ has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that BBQ will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BBQ (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.