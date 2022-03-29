Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

