Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after buying an additional 297,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $129.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.61 and a 200 day moving average of $121.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

