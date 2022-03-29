Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will post $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Cardinal Health also reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,312,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after buying an additional 790,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after purchasing an additional 740,768 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

