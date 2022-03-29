Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,956,000 after acquiring an additional 252,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after buying an additional 25,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,011,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 54,569 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

