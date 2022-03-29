Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) will announce $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $539.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

