SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

SEAS opened at $71.57 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,640 shares of company stock valued at $629,682 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

