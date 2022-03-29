Lobstex Hits 1-Day Volume of $377,400.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 45% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $377,400.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,337,979 coins and its circulating supply is 23,262,553 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

