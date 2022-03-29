Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $5.90 on Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $5.90 or 0.00012410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.56 million and $26.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00047459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.78 or 0.07186099 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.41 or 0.99946298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

