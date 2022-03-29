Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of HNRG opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

