GAM Holding AG Acquires New Stake in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,428,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAQC opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. Accelerate Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

