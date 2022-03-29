GAM Holding AG Takes $336,000 Position in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in TLG Acquisition One by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TLGA opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

