GAM Holding AG Grows Stock Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the third quarter worth about $81,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter worth about $116,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 131.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the third quarter worth about $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRPB opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

