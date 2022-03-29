iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lessened by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after acquiring an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,268,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $206.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

