Lincoln National Corp Sells 69 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hershey by 33.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $214.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.66. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $216.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,013,762 shares of company stock worth $206,106,199. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

