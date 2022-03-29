Lincoln National Corp Lowers Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 981,283 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 572,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

