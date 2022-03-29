Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Arista Networks posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Arista Networks by 2,638.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 155,503 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 290.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Arista Networks by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANET opened at $139.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.19.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

