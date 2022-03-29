4,091 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.24 and a 1-year high of $51.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

