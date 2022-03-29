Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $206,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

