Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $304,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 37,537 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 118,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of F stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.