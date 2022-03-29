Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock.

LON:ECO opened at GBX 39.20 ($0.51) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.66. The firm has a market cap of £79.46 million and a P/E ratio of -39.20. Eco has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57). The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

