Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock.
LON:ECO opened at GBX 39.20 ($0.51) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.66. The firm has a market cap of £79.46 million and a P/E ratio of -39.20. Eco has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57). The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.