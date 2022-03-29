Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 354.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 741,000 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 241.00 to 314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.97.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

