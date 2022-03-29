Signaturefd LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 260,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,096,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $217.16 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.