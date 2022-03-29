Lincoln National Corp Sells 167 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 92,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,167,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.71.

BDX stock opened at $268.14 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

