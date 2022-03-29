Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) will report earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.94. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.81 and its 200 day moving average is $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $169.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.