Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.94. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.81 and its 200 day moving average is $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $169.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

