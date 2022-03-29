Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.58). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

QTRX opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,313 shares of company stock valued at $494,451. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 975,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

