Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,623 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of HOG opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

