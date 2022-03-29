Short Interest in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Increases By 147.6%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,900 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the February 28th total of 292,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 863,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SD opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $617.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 103,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1,978.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 123,013 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 64.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

