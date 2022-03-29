Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 137.6% from the February 28th total of 1,237,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.1 days.

IPXHF stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Inpex has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

Get Inpex alerts:

About Inpex (Get Rating)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.