Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 137.6% from the February 28th total of 1,237,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.1 days.
IPXHF stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Inpex has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.
