Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Data in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Data during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Molecular Data during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molecular Data by 1,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 306,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Data stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18. Molecular Data has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.18.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

