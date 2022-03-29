Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,416,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $5,968,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $5,013,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSTG opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.