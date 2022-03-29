Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 512 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

