1,644 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74.

