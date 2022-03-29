Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,206,000 after buying an additional 180,439 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,909,000 after buying an additional 62,434 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,611,000 after buying an additional 644,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,706,000 after buying an additional 931,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 74.81%.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

