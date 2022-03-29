Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,050 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 81,446 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,488,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

FITB stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

