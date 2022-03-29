Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. Citigroup raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.