Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Western Union by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on WU. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

