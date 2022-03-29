12,900 Shares in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $12.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46.

PL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

