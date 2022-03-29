12,334 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 92.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after buying an additional 5,358,099 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $108,318,000 after buying an additional 121,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,999,000 after buying an additional 208,558 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

