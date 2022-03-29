180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $126.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79.

