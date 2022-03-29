180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 124,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 58,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $154,000.

NYSE:BTZ opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

