Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

GWW opened at $513.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

