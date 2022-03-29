Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Paycom Software by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 670.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after acquiring an additional 274,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after acquiring an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $348.07 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.91 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.93.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

