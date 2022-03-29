RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. RadNet has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in RadNet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RadNet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in RadNet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

